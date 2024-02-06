Sea turtle hatchlings reach destination safely

Phangngna park officials took care of nest after death of mother entangled in a fishing net

Infrared photography captures leatherback sea turtle hatchlings making their way towards the sea in Khao Lampi-Hat Thai Mueang National Park in Phangnga province. (Photo: Khao Lampi-Hat Thai Mueang National Park)

Sixty-six baby leatherback turtles have emerged from their nest and safely made it to the sea in the southern province of Phangnga, say officials of Khao Lampi-Hat Thai Mueang National Park.

The eggs had been laid by a turtle known as Mae Thai Mueang that was found dead late last month, said park chief Prarop Plangngan.

More than 70 eggs were laid about 58 days ago and they began to hatch on Sunday. The first six turtles emerged at 10.45pm and safely returned to the sea shortly afterward, Mr Prarop wrote on the park’s Facebook page.

On the following day, another 61 baby turtles emerged from the nest between 8pm and 11pm. Three still had their yolk sacs attached and were placed in incubator boxes until they could be released safely.

After inspecting the site, park staff determined that 10 eggs were infertile and two had become spoiled while being incubated.

The turtle called Mae Thai Mueang was found washed ashore near the national park protection unit in Thai Muang district with its flippers and neck entangled in a fishing net, which authorities believe caused its death, on Jan 23.

Thon Thamrongnawasawat, a maritime environment academic, urged everyone to reduce the use of plastic bags as marine debris is the main threat to leatherback turtles.

A total of 11 leatherback nests have been found so far this season, counting that one where hatching started on Sunday. Eggs in other nests along beaches in Phangnga will gradually hatch until March.