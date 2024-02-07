Fake military certificates in crosshairs

Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang

The Defence Ministry said on Tuesday it will take legal measures against any military members, past and present, who are found to be involved in selling Sor Dor 43 certificates.

Minister Sutin Klungsang issued such a statement following claims by Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, a party-list MP of the Move Forward Party (MFP) and chairman of the House committee on military affairs, regarding the sale of the fake conscription certificates.

A "grade a" fake document completed with five official signatures is sold for up to 50,000 baht per copy, Mr Wiroj said in a Facebook post.

He said about 60,000 fake copies are sold yearly, amounting to 3 billion baht in fraud.

Mr Sutin said investigations into such claims and who is behind them are necessary.

He said legal and disciplinary punishment would be given to those found guilty of such corruption, no matter when it occurred.

Mr Sutin said retired service members involved in the sale of the fake certificates would have their pensions suspended.

He added that the Territorial Defence Command (TDC) has been working on this issue of fake certitudes on an ongoing basis, with arrests being made each year but not publicised.

When asked if the recent controversy regarding the evasion of military conscription of two MFP MPs -- Jirat Thongsuwan and Suphanat Meenchainan -- was a part of Information Operation (IO), Mr Sutin said he did not know.

He did say the ministry and related sectors have been investigating the cases of the two MPs after receiving the complaints.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin had ordered those involved in the ongoing investigations not to use the information found during the probe to bully the opposition.

Meanwhile, ministry spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said that the Royal Thai Armed Forces will file a complaint with the police regarding the Sor Dor 43 sale network next week.