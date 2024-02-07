Hun Manet thanks Thailand for preventing 'interference' in Cambodia affairs

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, left, and Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin attend a signing ceremony and press conference at the Government House, Bangkok, on Wednesday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet on Wednesday expressed gratitude to his Thai counterpart Srettha Thavisin for not allowing Thailand to be used as a base for people to "interfere" with his country's affairs.

The remarks came days after Thai authorities arrested two Cambodian human rights campaigners and a former political prisoner, prompting condemnation from activists, who have repeatedly accused Cambodia of persecuting political opponents.

The three had recently fled to Thailand to seek asylum and had been granted refugee status, according to Phan Phana, who has ties to the Cambodia Youth Network.

They had planned to hold a protest rally on Wednesday when Prime Minister Hun Manet is scheduled to arrive for an official visit in Bangkok.

International pressure has been building on Hun Manet to end a years-long crackdown initiated by his father and predecessor, Hun Sen, which virtually wiped out domestic opposition to their ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP).

The British and American-educated Hun Manet took power in Cambodia last year in a landmark succession from his strongman father, whose nearly four-decade rule was characterised by rapid economic growth and development alongside a stifling of free speech and brutal suppression of his opponents.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet review a guard of honour at Government House on Wednesday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

"Thanks for reaffirming your support and not allowing Thai territory to be used for any activities for interference in Cambodian internal politics," Hun Manet told a joint press conference.

"This forms mutual respect and benefit between our two countries."

Prime Minister Srettha, also the finance minister, gave his commitment to Hun Manet that his country would not allow people to perpetrate "harmful activities" against neighbours.

"We will strictly enforce our laws and policies in this respect," he added.

The New York-based Human Rights Watch last week urged Thailand not deport the detainees or bow to Cambodian pressure to go after refugees or its detractors.

"Hun Manet is proving to be the same kind of human rights abusing dictator that his father was, and Thailand should not cooperate with his expanding transnational repression efforts," its Asia deputy director Phil Robertson said in a statement.

Dozens of pro-democracy Cambodian activists have fled to Thailand to seek asylum in recent years as the CPP has used intimidation and the courts to neutralise the political opposition.

On Dec 29, Thai authorities arrested 10 Cambodian refugees who were attending a Paris Peace Agreement course in Bangkok. Three were later released but seven others were still being held in immigration detention two weeks later, according to CamboJA News, a service operated by the Cambodian Journalists Federation. Their current status is not known.

A total of 40 participants had been taking part in the course, including Cambodian workers in Thailand, activists of the now-defunct Cambodian National Rescue Party, Candlelight Party supporters and Khmer Krom refugees.

When police arrived at the meeting and asked to check documents, they arrested 10 people who held identification cards provided by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), said CamboJa News.

The Cambodian government has accused them of attempting to overthrow the government while Thai police have accused them of entering the country illegally.