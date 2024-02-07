New move to control urban macaques in Lop Buri

Representatives of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation and Lop Buri authorities show their signed memorandum of understanding on macaque control at Phra Prang Sam Yot on Wednesday. (Photo: wildlife department)

LOP BURI: The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation on Wednesday launched a joint attempt with local authorities to control urban macaques by disciplining, moving and sterilising them.

The department, Lop Buri municipality and the provincial livestock development office signed a memorandum of understanding on macaque control at historical Phra Prang Sam Yot temple in Muang district on Wednesday.

The 13th-century temple is home to an overly abundant macaque population that raids local communities and pesters visitors.

Athapol Charoenshunsa, director-general of the department, said the macaques were trouble-makers and the planned collaboration was aimed at protecting people.

There would be cages where macaques would be trained to behave. The monkeys would be sterilised, moved to a macaque facility in tambon Pho Kao Ton and released into natural habitats.

"The macaque population is soaring while the area available to them is shrinking due to property development and agricultural expansion. Natural food and water sources are also falling due to the hot weather.

"As a result, conflict between humans and macaques is intensifying," Mr Athapol said.

Last year there were 5,709 macaques counted in Lop Buri, including 2,206 in the municipality, he said.