Thailand, Cambodia to discuss joint petroleum exploitation

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, right, is greeted by a guard of honour at Government House on Wednesday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The Thai and Cambodian prime ministers agreed on Wednesday that the two countries will discuss joint exploitation of energy resources within their contested border area in the Gulf of Thailand.

Cambodian leader Hun Manet was on a one-day visit and held talks with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin at Government House.

Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said the two leaders agreed that global affairs were affecting both countries' energy security.

They agreed to discussions on Joint petroleum exploration and production within their overlapping claims area (OCA) in the Gulf of Thailand. The OCA covers about 26,000 square kilometres and is estimated to hold up to 500 million barrels of oil and gas deposits under the seafloor. Gas accounts for about 60% of the fuel used for power generation in Thailand.

They also agreed to further facilitate border trade. The Cambodian prime minister proposed the two countries connect their special economic zones in adjoining Sa Kaeo and Poipet.

The two leaders agreed to collaborate on border landmine clearance, to improve border crossings and facilitate tourist travel between the two countries, the spokesman said.

The leaders discussed the pervading smog in the region and agreed on the need to control field burning, share information and expand collaboration with other neighbouring countries to fight the generation of ultrafine dust.

On crime suppression, the prime ministers agreed to boost surveillance along the border to tackle online scams, drug trafficking and other smuggling.

It was confirmed that Cambodia would open a consulate-general's office in the southern province of Songkhla and Thailand would open one in Siem Reap.

The Cambodian prime minister asked the Thai government to facilitate travel for Cambodian workers going home to celebrate the traditional New Year during the Songkran festival in April, and then returning to jobs in Thailand, the spokesman said.