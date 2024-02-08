Enhanced security in Pattaya ahead of Lunar New Year

Bang Lamung district officials inspect the licences of a night entertainment venue on Thursday ahead of Lunar New Year. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

PATTAYA: Authorities have reinforced safety measures and called for cooperation from business operators in preparation for Chinese New Year, anticipating an influx of tourists visiting Thailand.

Officials in Bang Lamung district patrolled entertainment streets in the early hours of Thursday and had discussions with venue managers to check all safety equipment and emergency plans on the eve of Lunar New Year holiday.

District chief Wekit Manarotkit said he reminded all business owners the importance of safety as the resort city expected an increase in both local and foreign visitors this week. The official stressed the necessity of ensuring the safe evacuation of all customers in case of emergencies.

The Lunar New Year starts on Saturday when people take vacations after paying respects to their ancestors. This period is a holiday season for the Chinese, who travel to their hometowns and tourist destinations both within and outside China.

Pattaya, along with Bangkok, Phuket and Chiang Mai, stands out as one of the most popular destinations for Chinese visitors.