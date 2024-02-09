Stormy, windy days during Lunar New Year

A woman prays for blessings at the Krom Luang Chumphon Khet Udomsak shrine inside Nang Loeng Market in Promprap Sattruphai district, Bangkok, on Friday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Bangkok and several provinces across Thailand are bracing for rain and winds, followed by a slight drop in temperatures over the weekend, as numerous families will travel during Chinese New Year vacations.

The Meteorological Department warned of rain, strong winds and thunderstorms in 12 provinces in the northeastern, central and eastern regions on Friday.

Wet weather and windy conditions are expected to persist on Saturday in about two dozen provinces, including Bangkok and its vicinity, according to the forecast.

Ayutthaya, Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan are among major tourist destinations to be affected by the inclement weather.

The weather department also predicted a 5°C drop in temperatures in the northern and northeastern regions, while Greater Bangkok is expected to experience a decline of around 3°C.

Many families will be on the road on Saturday to celebrate Lunar New Year, which begins on Saturday.

The University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC) predicted that spending on travel and shopping during this year's Lunar New Year will surpass that of 2023.

Chinese New Year ranks as one of the top three festivals in terms of spending in Thailand, alongside the New Year and Songkran holidays.