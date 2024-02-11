Thailand's population falls slightly

Thailand's population at end-2023 was 66,052,615, down 0.06% from the previous year, civil registration data show. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Thailand's population fell slightly year-on-year in 2023, according to the Interior Ministry.

Ministry spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said Sunday civil registration data showed the official population of Thailand as of Dec 31, 2023 was 66,052,615, decreasing 0.06% – a drop of 37,860 people – compared to the end of 2022.

Of the total population, 5.47 million lived in the city of Bangkok.

The 66,052,615 people comprised 65,061,190 with Thai nationality and a further 991,425 with non-Thai nationality. There were 32,224,008 males and 33,828,607 women.

The five provinces with the largest populations were:

1. Bangkok - 5,471,588

2. Nakhon Ratchasima - 2,625,794

3. Ubon Ratchathani - 1,869,608

4. Chiang Mai - 1,797,074

5. Khon Kaen - 1,779,373

Besides Bangkok, the nation has 20 provinces with a population of greater than 1 million. Samut Songkram has the smallest population, totaling 187,993 people, Ms Traisuree said.