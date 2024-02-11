Briton falls from kayak into reservoir, search underway

A scuba diver searches for a British tourist who fell from a kayak into the reservoir of the Rajjaprabha Dam in Ban Ta Khun district of Surat Thani on Sunday. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI: Rescue workers were searching for a British man, 24, who reportedly fell from a kayak into the reservoir of Rajjaprabha Dam in Ban Ta Khun district of this southern province on Sunday morning.

According to police at the Ban Ta Khun station, he fell into the water at about 9am while kayaking in the reservoir about 50-60 kilometres from the crest of the dam also known as Cheow Lan.

The accident happened near the Kraisorn Raft House at a spot where the water was about 50 metres deep.

Four scuba divers despatched from the Cheow Lan municipal office were trying to find him.

Worapote Lomlim, a local park director, said the Briton and a friend stayed overnight at the Kraisorn Raft House. They took rented kayaks out early Sunday morning, but the friend later returned and told local officials that the missing Briton had fallen into the water about 500 metres from the raft house.

Mr Worapote said the spot was the deepest part of the reservoir, and divers lost visibility a few metres deep.

The park director said the tourists had not registered to borrow the kayaks as required, and neither was wearing a life vest.