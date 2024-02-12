Foreign minister to discuss call scams with US counterpart

Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, seated centre, meets Thai officials at the Thai embassy in Washington DC on Sunday. (Photo: Poramet Tangsathaporn)

WASHINGTON DC: Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara will discuss cybersecurity with United States counterpart Anthony Blinken because call scammers have been misusing the names of Thai diplomats.

Thai ambassador to the United States Tanee Sangrat said the issue was raised during Mr Parnpree's meeting with Thai officials in the US at the Thai embassy on Sunday.

Call scammers had repeatedly claimed to represent the Thai consulate-general in Los Angeles and the Thai embassy when they called potential victims, Mr Tanee said.

Mr Parnpree planned to raise the issue in his meeting on Monday with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken because the US excelled in cybersecurity, the ambassador said.

The issue was also a possible topic when Mr Parnpree meets Chris Van Hollen, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia, The Pacific and International Cybersecurity Policy, Mr Tanee said.