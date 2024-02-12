Search for missing British kayaker continues

The screen of a sonar scanner shows an object in water about 50 metres deep near the spot where the British tourist fell from a kayak. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI: An object detected by a sonar scanner on Monday raised hopes of finding a British tourist missing since falling from a kayak into the reservoir of Rajjaprabha Dam on Sunday.

Ban Ta Khun district chief Weerayut Khanunnil said the sonar detected an object trapped in tree roots about 50 metres below the surface.

Rescuers had sent an underwater drone to check out the site first, because it could be dangerous for divers, he said. Mr Weerayut is directing the search.

The missing 24-year-old fell from a kayak into the water on Sunday, about 500 metres from the Kraison Raft House where he and a friend were staying.

Rajjaprabha Dam, also known as Cheow Lan, is a popular tourist spot in this southern province.

The missing man's name was being withheld until his family is notified.