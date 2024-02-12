Govt hopes for visa-free accords with Schengen states, India

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin speaks to reporters at Government House on Monday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The government is hoping for visa-free travel agreements with the Schengen-visa states of Europe and with India, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Monday.

He said Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara was working on the Schengen states visa-free agreement, but it would take time.

Mr Srettha said he already discussed the plan with the president of Switzerland, the prime minister of Belgium and the president of the European Union.

He asked them if Thais who lived in the EU caused any trouble and they said Thais were problem-free, the prime minister said. Then he proposed the visa-facilitation to promote tourism on both sides.

Thailand was not a conflicting party of any of the Schengen area states, the prime minister said.

The 27 Schengen-visa states are Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

"I would not like to say if it is possible or not. I do not want to say that too early. I confirm that all parties are doing their best to achieve it," the prime minister said.

He said his government had already surprised critics by sealing a visa free-travel deal with China and it would take effect on March 1.

Mr Srettha said he would discuss the matter during his future visits to France and Germany, and if he had a chance to visit India he would raise the issue with the Indian government as well.