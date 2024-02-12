Military stages 'morale' event for princess after motorcade incident

Chulachomklao Royal Military Academy organises a ceremony to praise Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn in Nakhon Nayok on Monday afternoon. (Photo: Wassana Nanuam)

NAKHON NAYOK: Chulachomklao Royal Military Academy organised a gathering of its teachers, staff, civil servants and people in its auditorium on Monday afternoon to extend moral support to Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn in the wake of the royal motorcade "honking" offence last week.

Lt Gen Kraiphop Chaiyaphan, commander of the academy, presided over the ceremony. He told the gathering that they wanted to show their gratitude towards the princess who has been a revered lecturer at the academy.

Students of the academy did not attend the event because they were trained elsewhere.

In the ceremony Lt Gen Kraiphop said the princess became a lecturer there in 1980. The princess was also a professor, a history subject director and a special commander of the academy.

The princess retired in 2015 and returned all her remuneration to the academy as financial support for its operations. The princess now lectures there twice a week, Lt Gen Kraiphop said.

Maj Wisit Senarak said the event was organised in response to the motorcade incident and he was confident that "evil would be eliminated".

On Feb 4 Tantawan Tuatulanon and a colleague from the Thalu Wang (breaking into palace) group attempted to interrupt the princess's motorcade on an expressway in Bangkok, honking their car horn and trying to cut into the middle of it.