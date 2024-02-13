Five-day holiday for Songkran festival

People celebrate Songkran on Khao San Road in April last year. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The cabinet has declared Friday April 12 a special government holiday, ensuring a five-day weekend for the Songkran festival.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said the decision was made two months before the festival to that people and businesses would have plenty of time to plan ahead.

He would like the Ministry of Tourism and Sports to promote second-tier provinces for the long holiday, which will now run from April 12-16 inclusive.

April 13-15 are the conventional Songkran holidays. April 16 is a holiday in lieu of April 13, which is a Saturday.

The cabinet secretariat said that apart from tourism promotion the extended holiday would help ease traffic congestion because it allowed people more flexibility in planning their trips.