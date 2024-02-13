Russian man with severe cuts saved in Pattaya

Police examine a blood-stained area where a Russian man was found with severe cuts in Pattaya on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

PATTAYA: A Russian man was saved at a local hospital after being found lying in a deserted lot with severe cuts on his arms and neck on Tuesday morning.

Police at the Bang Lamung station said they were informed about an unconscious man lying in an empty lot about 50 metres from Pattaya-Na Kluea Road near the Crystal Palace Hotel Pattaya at about 8am.

The man wearing only black trousers had deep cuts on his arms and two big cuts on his neck. A broken and blood-stained beer bottle was found nearby. Police identified the Russian only as Andrey and said he was in his 50s.

Nathapol Phaewpolsong, 23, said he and his uncle had spotted the man while cutting grass to feed elephants at the Sanctuary of Truth museum.

Detectives subsequently found CCTV video showing the Russian man walking back and forth along Pattaya-Na Kluea Road late Monday night. At the time he was wearing black trousers and a green cap.

The man was seen holding his left wrist which appeared to be bleeding. He walked into the empty lot at 1.22am and did not return to the road. Police said he taken to a local hospital where his wounds were treated.