Temperatures to climb by 3-5C

Tourists walk in front of the Grand Palace and Wat Phra Kaew in Bangkok on Tuesday. Temperatures in Thailand will rise by 3-5C, with Bangkok set to range between 32-37C by Monday, according to the Thai Meteorological Department. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Temperatures in Thailand will rise by 3-5C, with Bangkok set to range between 32-37C by Monday, according to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD).

The TMD said the temperature rise is due to a downtick of a cold air mass in the upper part of Thailand. The weather may be hottest at noon in the North, Northeast, Central and East.

From Wednesday until Monday, the temperature will rise around 3-5C in the North and Northeast. Downpours are expected in around 20% of areas in both regions from Saturday to Monday.

In Central regions, the temperature will also rise by 3-5C, with downpours expected in 10-20% of areas and gusty winds in the lower part of the region, ranging from 33-37C from Friday to Monday.

The East and eastern sides of the South will face a temperature rise of 3-5C, with downpours and gusty winds in 10-30% of areas in both regions. Downpours are also expected in 10-20% of areas on the western side of the South, with temperatures reaching between 31-37C.

In Bangkok and adjacent provinces, temperatures will rise by 3-5C. From Friday to Monday, downpours and gusty winds are expected in 10-20% of areas, with temperatures reaching between 32-37C.

The highest temperature in Mae Hong Son and Uttaradit in the North, Sukhothai in the Central region, Tak in the South, and Udon Thani in the Northeast may reach 44C.