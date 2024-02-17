Father, son nabbed for different offences on same day

Men face charges of attempted murder and fraud after arrests in two different districts of Songkhla

Hasen Madthongmai, 66, wanted for attempted murder, is escorted to a police vehicle following his arrest on Saturday in Bang Klam district of Songkhla after more than two years on the run. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: A man and his son wanted for different offences have been arrested separately in two different districts of this southern province on the same day.

Crime Suppression Division (CSD) police apprehended Hasen Madthongmai, 66, at a rented house in tambon Tha Chang of Bang Klam district on Saturday.

He was wanted on a warrant issued by the Phatthalung Provincial Court on Aug 29, 2021 for attempted murder, said Pol Col Phongpanot Chukaew, superintendent of CSD sub-division 6.

The charge arose from a dispute with a relative over a land conflict. The quarrel turned violent when Hasen used a farm knife to strike a relative in the shoulder, seriously injuring him. The suspect fled his home province of Phatthalung and managed to evade capture for more than two years.

He denied the charges before being taken to the Bang Klam police station.

On the same day, CSD police arrested Hasen’s son Manasawee Madthongmai, 26, at a construction camp in Hat Yai. He was wanted on three warrants issued by the Phuket Provincial Court on May 23 last year for fraud.

He was accused of duping people into buying and selling cars on Facebook and opening “mule” bank accounts to facilitate fraud.

During questioning, he confessed to the charges, police said. He was sent to Hat Yai police station.