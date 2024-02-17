Heroin found in perfume bottles at airport

American travelling to Malaysia via Suvarnabhumi arrested with drugs worth B3.3 million

SAMUT PRAKAN - An American man was arrested at Suvarnabhumi airport after customs officials found 1.1 kilogrammes of heroin hidden inside perfume bottles.

Customs Department spokesman Phantong Loykulnanta said on Saturday that customs and police investigators searched the belongings of the man, whose name was withheld, as he was suspected of transporting narcotics from the United Kingdom on Thursday.

The suspect was travelling via Suvarnabhumi to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, said Mr Phantong.

A search uncovered a stash of heroin concealed in perfume bottles. The drugs were estimated to be worth 3.3 million baht.

The man was handed over to the Airport Interdiction Task Force for further processing.

The Customs Department reported that its agents carried out 59 narcotics arrests between Oct 1 of last year and Feb 15, resulting in the confiscation of drugs valued at 342 million baht.