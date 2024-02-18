Burnt skeleton found at rubbish dump

Reporters take a close look at the spot where a burnt human skeleton was found in a rubbish dump in Waeng Noi district, Khon Kaen, on Sunday. (Photo: Chakrapan Natanri)

KHON KAEN: Police are investigating a burnt human skeleton found at a rubbish dump in Waeng Noi district on Saturday night.

The investigation followed a report from a drinking water deliveryman who found the skeleton at the rubbish dump in tambon Lahan Na.

Chakarin Tanrin, 27, said he usually checked for water bottles at the rubbish dump and on Saturday he smelled Thai perfume and looked for its source.

There he saw the human skeleton, hair and a tyre that were completely burnt. Then he reported the finding to local officials.

The skeleton was crouching, he said.

Cherdchai Nakhun, 55-year-old assistant village head, said the burnt hair was long and tyre cord fabrics remained at the scene. He assumed that a body was burned on a tyre there.

Pol Col Sommart Mangthaisong, chief of the Waeng Noi police station, said there had no been no reports of a missing person in Waeng Noi and an autopsy would reveal the sex of the body.