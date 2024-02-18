Pharmacist jumps to his death at Bangkok train station

Police and forensic doctors inspect the body of a man who fell to his death at the Tha Phra electric train station in Bangkok Yai district on Sunday morning. (Photo supplied)

A pharmacist, 62, fell to his death at the Tha Phra electric train station on Charan Sanitwong Road in Bangkok Yai district late Sunday morning. Police said he and his wife had health problems.

The incident happened at about 10am. An eyewitness said the man fell from the third floor of the station.

Pol Col Sakdidet Kampalanuwong, chief of the Tha Phra station, said an elder brother of the pharmacist told police that the pharmacist had health problems and his wife was undergoing operations.

The late pharmacist was a research manager at a company that imports and distributes medicine, chemicals and medical equipment.

The body had a wound to its head. The deceased was wearing an orange check shirt and black slacks.