Weather forecast is for extreme heat

Workers endure scorching heat while building a new inter-city motorway in Nonthaburi province in April last year. It could be even hotter this year. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The Meteorological Department expects summer will start late this month and forecasts extreme heat in March and April, with temperatures of 43-45°C in some provinces.

The department said that this week temperatures in the upper part of the country would start to rise, except for the mountaintops in the upper North and Northeast.

The lower North, the Northeast, the Central Plain, including Greater Bangkok, and the East would accumulate heat, and the country would officially enter summer late this month, the department said.

The highest daily temperatures could be expected around 4pm this week, at 35-38°C, with respite only on rainy days.

"And this summer the weather will be hot, and extremely hot in many areas. The highest temperatures could reach 43-45°C in some provinces," the department said.

Such extreme heat would be 1-2°C higher than last year, and could occur in March and April, it said.