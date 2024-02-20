Committee to study impact of longer drinking hours

Activists and drink-driving victims rally against the extension of alcohol sales hours at the Public Health Ministry in Nonthaburi on Feb 15. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The National Alcohol Beverage Policy Committee will set up a panel to study the proposal to extend alcohol sales hours, according to Public Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew.

Dr Cholnan said there are several laws and related regulations regarding the sale of alcoholic beverages, and these rules must be reviewed before any changes are made to the policy.

He said the study will examine the impact of longer drinking hours on public health and economic growth, as currently, there is insufficient data for the committee to make a decision.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has estimated the overall revenue from the tourism sector could reach 1.2 trillion baht after the policy change, with revenues from food and beverage sales accounting for one-sixth of the total, or about 200 billion baht.

However, Dr Cholnan said the number of accidents in the five provinces where the operating hours of night entertainment venues are extended has also increased.

"We need to assess if the increase in accidents is directly related to the longer operating hours," he said.

However, he said, there is no deadline for the study's completion.

The decision to form a panel came after a committee on alcoholic beverage controls last week decided not to extend alcohol sales hours, citing the impact of longer drinking hours on public health and societal welfare.

By law, alcoholic beverages can be sold between 11am-2pm and 5pm to midnight.

About 800 people from various temperance groups on Monday gathered at the Ministry of Public Health to campaign against the proposed changes to alcoholic beverage selling hours.

Deputy Prime Minister Somsak Thepsutin, who chairs the committee, assured them the committee would not change the policy.