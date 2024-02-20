Alro denies issuing titles for park land

A herd of gaurs from Khao Yai National Park’s Khao Phaeng Ma Non-Hunting Area is seen coming out of the forest to forage for food. (File photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

Nakhon Ratchasima's Agricultural Land Reform Office (Alro) has denied issuing Sor Por Kor titles for plots located inside Khao Yai National Park, saying it is investigating the possible involvement of its officials.

About 2,933 rai of land in tambon Moosi of Pak Chong district, inside the Unesco World Heritage site, were recently found to have been wrongfully earmarked as agricultural land for farmers, and Sor Por Kor 4-01 certificates for 42 plots of land have already been granted.

Akkradech Rianghin, the province's Alro director-general, said that the office is investigating the possible involvement of its employees, before assuring any titles issued for land which are found to have been wrongfully issued are automatically voided.

He said that the Royal Thai Survey Department has surveyed the area using satellite imagery, the data from which will be used by Alro in its investigation.

The Department of Natural Resources, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) director-general, Athapol Charoenshunsa, meanwhile, welcomed the decision to investigate the encroachment, saying it will be up to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) to carry out a further probe.

He insisted the department had nothing to do with the case.

Mr Athapol said the case shows the need for an integrated map which shows the claims to the area's lands, the national park's boundaries, and plots earmarked for land reforms.

Kittisak Prompinij, a community leader in Baan Hew Pla Kang, and his son-in-law said that Alro announced twice last year that a select number of people will be given Sor Por Kor rights to plots inside the park. They said authorities didn't say where the plots are located, only that they are in a fertile area within the national park.

They said none of those who received the plots were local residents.

Panchana Wattanasatian, president of Khao Yai Tourism Club, demands the government, especially the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry, to clarify the situation and proceed with a thorough investigation.

"The controversy will have an impact on the park's World Heritage status, as many environmental problems due to the construction of buildings and dams in the area have been reported," Mr Panchana said.