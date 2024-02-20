University to sue pageant organiser for music copyright violation

Asst Prof Pachon Akapram explains the legal dispute concerning the traditional music composed by his student, at Khon Kaen University. (Photo: Chakrapan Natanri)

KHON KAEN: The faculty of fine and applied arts at Khon Kaen University plans to sue the organiser of the Miss Global 2023 pageant for playing its student's music without permission.

Asst Prof Pachon Akapram, deputy dean of the faculty, said on Tuesday that the music for the Apsara Thai Traditional Dance was played in the final round of the Miss Global 2023 pageant in Cambodia on Jan 16.

The music was the work of third-year student Nathapong Detboon. The university held the copyright and the pageant organisers had not asked for permission to play it during the pageant,.

The music was played twice during the national costume competition and was also used in a promotional video, he said.

The Apsara Thai Traditional Dance performance by a group of Khon Kaen University students had nearly 2 million views on YouTube and many foreigners had commented on it, Asst Prof Pachon said.

The legal affairs division of Khon Kaen University would file a complaint with the Department of Intellectual Property and the Economic Crime Suppression Division, he said.