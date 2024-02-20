Visa-free entry extended for Kazakhs

Immigration officers inspect automated channels for passport checks at Suvarnabhumi airport in December. (Photo: Immigration Bureau)

The cabinet has extended the government's visa-free scheme for Kazakh tourists for another six months.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said the visa exemption programme would be extended from March 1 to Aug 31. It applied to people who hold Kazakhstani passports or equivalent documents.

"Each Kazakh tourist spends as much as 75,000 baht on average while visitors in general spend about 45,000 baht each," the prime minister said.

The government introduced the visa-free scheme for Kazakhs last year, operating from Sept 25 to Feb 29, as part of a drive to boost tourism

The temporary scheme was simultaneously applied to Chinese visitors and later the Thai and Chinese governments made the visa exemption permanent for both sides from March 1.

Last year, a record 172,000 Kazakhs visited Thailand, Mr Srettha said.