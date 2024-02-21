Man arrested for theft, attempted rape of tourist in Pattaya

Police detain the accused assailant, Mr Thip, on Tuesday night. (Photo supplied/ Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI: A motorcyclist accused of trying to rape a Chinese woman on an isolated roadside near Pattaya before fleeing with her money has been arrested.

Police detained the suspect, identified only as Thip, 41, at a house in Huai Pong of Rayong province about 9pm on Tuesday, after viewing surveillance camera recordings along the assailant's escape route.

He was held in police custody after the victim saw photos sent by the arresting officers and identified him as the man who tried to rape her.

About 11.30pm, police applied for and received an arrest warrant for the suspect from Pattaya Provincial Court on charges of lewd behaviour, attempted rape and theft. He was taken to Nong Preu police station.

During questioning, the suspect allegedly admitted to all charges. According to police, he said he wanted to apologise for his actions. However, he denied setting fire to the grass alongside the road in an attempt to kill the victim. He claimed he set her free.

The arrest followed a complaint from a 29-year-old Chinese woman. She and her young brother, 19, had been waiting for public transport on Highway 331, the Sattahip-Nakhon Ratchasima route, about 10 kilometres from the attempted rape scene. They intended to go to Pattaya.

Two men on motorcycles offered them a ride. The two tourists accepted, travelling on separate motorcycles.

The woman said her motorcyclist took her on a different route, arriving in a forested area where he allegedly tried unsuccessfully to rape her. He then tied her hands and feet before setting fire to the grass and fleeing with 15,000 baht cash and 1,500 yuan he stole from her, according to the victim.