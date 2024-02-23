Zoo breeds first black swan chicks

One of the three black swans chicks born earlier this month at Khon Kaen Zoo. The cygnets are under a close observation of a veterinarian team and will be available for public display soon. (Photo: Khon Kaen Zoo)

Khon Kaen Zoo has, for the first time, succeeded in breeding black swans, with three cygnets born recently.

According to Thipawadee Kittikhun, the zoo's acting director-general, a seven-year-old swan laid three eggs in December, which hatched on Feb 9–10.

The cygnets are now under the supervision of veterinarians, and their health is monitored closely. They are fed with minced vegetables mixed with swamp algae, which is high in protein and necessary minerals, such as calcium and phosphorus, for strengthening bones, said Ms Thipawadee.

Black swans, which have a red bill, are common in the wetlands of southwestern and eastern Australia. They reach breeding age when they are about two years old.

The parents of the three cygnets were transferred from a regional private zoo to their Khon Kaen home in 2020. Their cygnets are set to be moved to a bigger aviary soon, Ms Thipawadee said.