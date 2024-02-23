National park in Krabi earns over B260m in entry fees in 4 months

The number of tourists visiting the national park has almost doubled

Maya Bay is one of the popular attractions in the southern province of Krabi. (Photo: Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park)

Hat Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park in Krabi has generated more than 260 million baht in entry fees in less than four months, owing to the continual increase in the number of tourists visiting this popular island attraction.

From October last year to Thursday (Feb 22), park officials have collected 267,500,382 baht in entry fees from 126,398 tourists, Yutthaphong Damsrisuk, chief of the park, said on Friday.

Last year, the site had collected 276 million baht in entry fees from 72,428,400 visitors.

The current number of tourists visiting the venue has doubled compared to the same period last year, said Mr. Yutthaphong. During weekends, officials could collect up to collect 2.6 million baht, he added.

On Friday, many tourists were seen on tour boats heading to Hat Nopparat Thara beach in tambon Ao Nang in Muang district of Krabi, generating handsome incomes to tourism-related businesses.

The entrance fees to the marine park are 20 baht for Thai children and 40 baht for Thai adults. Foreign children are charged 100 baht for entry, while foreign adults are charged 200 baht.

Special service fees are required for visiting tourist attractions – Ko Phi Phi Don, Ko Phi Phi Le and Ko Mai Phai – with fees of 200 baht each for foreign children and 400 baht each for foreign adults, according to the park's website.