Slain woman’s father says son-in-law deserves death penalty

Victim had been beaten before and father says he urged her to end relationship

Accused wife-killer Sirichai Rakthong sits inside a police vehicle before being taken for a reenactment of the crime on Wednesday. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

The husband of Chonlada “Noon” Muthuwong deserves capital punishment as he showed no remorse after confessing to killing her and burning her body, says the dead woman’s father.

Forensic tests have revealed that Chonlada, who was killed by her husband in the early hours of Sunday morning, had suffered blunt-force trauma to the head.

A DNA test on the burnt skeleton found at a rubber plantation in Sri Mahaphote district of Prachin Buri confirmed it was Chonlada’s, said Suphichai Limsiwawong, head of the Institute of Forensic Medicine.

A post-mortem examination showed that the deceased’s skull had cracks in the cheek expanding to the eye socket, nasal bone and mastoid bone on the right side. The cracks were caused by violent strikes using a blunt object.

Sirichai Rakthong admitted to killing Chonlada, 27, in Nonthaburi and then attempting to cover up the crime by cremating her body at a rubber plantation in Prachin Buri.

Chaiya Muthuwong, 49, told the media on Friday that his daughter had told him that Mr Sirichai had assaulted her in front of an elevator in 2020. The incident was captured by a security camera.

Mr Chaiya said he had urged his daughter to break up with Mr Sirichai and she promised that she would. But the couple reconciled because she found out she was pregnant.

Mr Chaiya said he never trusted his son-in-law as the man is deceitful and rude.

Before learning of his daughter’s death, Mr Chaiya said he thought his daughter might have been hiding somewhere for a few days after a quarrel with her husband.

“Judging from what he has done, I do not believe Sirichai was mentally ill,” he said. “Instead he was fully conscious and would have never admitted his guilt if her body had not been found.

“He deserves the death penalty as he did not show any sign of remorse.”

Chonlada’s remains are being returned to her family to conduct religious rites.