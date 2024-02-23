Actor issues scam warning after B5m crypto theft

Singer-actor Navin Yavapolkul, better known as “Navin Tar”, speaks to reporters after filing a complaint against scammers with Technology Crime Suppression Division police on Friday. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Singer-actor Navin Yavapolkul has filed a complaint with police against online scammers after losing more than 5 million baht in cryptocurrency when he downloaded a link to an application on a weblog.

The actor, better known as “Navin Tar”, met with investigators from the Technology Crime Suppression Division at the Central Investigation Bureau complaint centre on Friday afternoon.

Navin said he had a keen interest in cryptocurrency investment and when he saw a blog that claimed investors could check their returns, he was curious to know more. He said he read the details as the blog appeared reliable, like a news website.

The blog also contained a link to an application for download. But after he clicked on the link, he discovered that 40 Ethereum (ETH) in digital currency, which he had held for seven years and was currently worth about 5.2 million baht, had been transferred from his portfolio.

Navin holds a PhD in economics from the University of California, Davis. He taught economics at Kasetsart University before getting into the entertainment business.

“I don’t expect to get my money back, but I just hope that my case would serve as a warning for people to take extra caution when clicking on various links,” he said.

“I myself have quite a bit of knowledge and immunity, but I fell victim due to carelessness, resulting in a loss.”

Police questioned him and compiled evidence for submission to their commander for further steps.