City needs 'urgent support'

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin gives words of encouragement to Bangkok Municipality officials during his visit to the City Hall on Friday. The premier is received by city governor Chadchart Sittipunt. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin urged speedy support for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration's (BMA) bid to attract more international visitors to the capital, which has already been named one of the world's most visited cities.

Speaking after being briefed on the BMA's efforts to make the city even more livable and appealing, Mr Srettha on Friday said even though the BMA may receive support from other state organisations, the support may not be coming fast enough.

While the existing cooperation between the BMA and other government organisations can be seen as a good start, it is important to speed up Bangkok's development cooperation in various areas, he said.

Therefore, Puangpet Chunlaiad, the Prime Minister's Office Minister, has been appointed to lead and coordinate cooperation efforts between the BMA and these organisations, he said.

As part of a regular flood prevention plan for Bangkok, for instance, Mr Srettha said the army had already affirmed its readiness to fully support the BMA in its seasonal work of dredging the city's canals and waterways to free them up two to three months ahead of the rainy season.

According to the Meteorological Department forecast, the rainy season in Thailand is to begin around mid-May.

As for improving traffic on Bangkok's roads, the BMA may have to cooperate more closely with the Royal Thai Police to improve compliance with traffic regulations, Mr Srettha said.

Bangkok doesn't necessarily have to feel inferior over its traffic congestion as many other cities in developed countries still have to deal with the same problem, he said.

The government's development of more effective feeder public transport services to connect with Bangkok's electric rail network is seen as an ideal solution to the city's traffic problems, he said.

The PM also expects the Ministry of Transport to introduce new technologies and approaches to help solve problems associated with certain taxi drivers attempting to overcharge passengers. The ministry should also consider how to ensure fairness for both taxi drivers and passengers at the same time, he said.

Many taxi drivers refuse to take passengers going into heavily congested zones in Bangkok because when stuck in traffic, these drivers, too, waste their time, fuel and opportunity to pick up new passengers, he said.