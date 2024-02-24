Forest fires threaten Mae Hong Son communities

Steep terrain increases challenges of containing the blaze, say firefighters

Smoke rises from the forest near the Pha Bong Tambon Administration Organisation offices in Muang district of Mae Hong Son on Saturday. (Photo supplied)

MAE HONG SON - Forest fires in Namtok Mae Surin National Park are posing a threat to surrounding communities, prompting swift action from local authorities.

A firefighting team, led by park chief Pairoj Intamat, made their way up the mountains at 10am on Saturday, following reports of blazes in tambon Pha Bong in Muang district of the northern border province.

The contingent found that the fire had descended the mountainside, endangering a densely populated area.

A firebreak is being constructed to safeguard villages, but authorities have noted challenges in battling the blaze at its source due to steep cliffs.

Fire trucks are on standby in the communities for a rapid response if needed.

Taweechai Kantajai, head of the Mae Hong Son Fire Prevention and Forestry Development Unit, said village headmen reported forest fires spreading to populated areas, with most incidents currently under control.

So far, only a fire resulting from agricultural burning has caused damage to five rai (8,000 square metres) of land in Mai Sang Nam village of tambon Huay Pong, said Mr Taweechai.

According to data reported on Saturday morning, 18 hotspots had been detected throughout Mae Hong Son.