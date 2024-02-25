Cobra Gold wargames start Monday, may affect some flights

A parachuter participates in Cobra Gold in March 2023. (Photo: Royal Thai Army)

Nearly 10,000 military officers will participate in Cobra Gold from Feb 26 to March 8, and the military exercise may cause some flight delays, according to officials.

Jirayu Huangsap, spokesman for the Defence Ministry, said on Sunday that 9,590 military officers from 30 countries would take part in the 12-day drills – full-scale for the first year after being downsized during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Muay Thai boxing would be a part of Cobra Gold as the government expected participants would help promote the sport overseas in the future, the spokesman said.

Nopasit Chakpitak, president of Aeronautical Radio of Thailand, said the 43rd Cobra Gold would occur from 8am to 9pm and during that period airspace would be closed in parts of the Northeast, the North, the East and the South to facilitate the military exercise.

Flights might be slightly delayed during the period, he said.