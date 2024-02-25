Drunk, mentally ill policeman fatally stabs woman passer-by

A motorcycle lies on a street in Cha-uat district, Nakhon Si Thammarat on Saturday night after being kicked over by a mentally ill policeman who then stabbed one of the female riders to death. (Photo: Nujaree Rakrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A mentally ill and drunk policeman ran out of his police flat, kicked over a passing motorcycle and repeatedly stabbed the two men riders, killing one of them.

Pol Col Somporn Nitipak, chief of the Cha-uat police station, said on Sunday that Pol Sgt Chavanil Jindamaneemas was arrested and sacked after the fatal assault.

The deceased woman was identified as Wijitra Rakkhanam, 51, and the seriously injured woman as Prapha Yamyuean, 69. They were stabbed repeatedly in the face, neck and back.

According to Pol Col Somporn, Pol Sgt Chavanil had just been transferred from Phuket and was being treated for tension. The sergeant was assigned to be a backup driver at the station.

On Saturday evening, Pol Sgt Chavanil drove his car into a pit. After a tow truck arrived to pull it up, the driver heard the officer speaking angrily with his mother on his mobile phone. The tow truck driver then told the police sergeant not to scold his mother. Enraged, Pol Sgt Chavanil tried to stab him, but the driver was able to flee the scene.

The attack on the women came after the policeman returned to his flat. As the motorbike approached, Pol Sgt Chavanil ran out of his door, kicked the bike to the ground and began a stabbing frenzy. Other policemen rushed from the station and arrested the police sergeant.

Pol Col Somporn said that after the attack, Pol Sgt Chavanil underwent a blood alcohol test that found he was under the influence of alcohol.

Both female victims were vendors and normally lived in Songkhla province. They had just returned to Cha-uat district to visit relatives, and were riding to visit some when they were attacked.

Several relatives went to the Cha-uat police station on Saturday and demanded to see the attacker in a cell. The sergeant told them briefly that he was sorry. The relatives cursed him out loudly before police convinced them to leave. at the station