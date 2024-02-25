Tattooed Asian man found dead, shot in head near airport

Forensic police examine a deserted stall where the body of a tattooed Asian man was found on Sunday. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

SAMUT PRAKAN: A heavily-tattooed Asian man was found dead in a deserted stall near Suvarnabhumi airport on Sunday with three bullet wounds in the head, according to police.

Police at Suvarnabhumi airport at noon were informed of the found body at a deserted one-storey stall opposite a wastewater treatment plant beside Suvarnabhumi Sai 4 Road in tambon Nong Prue of Bang Phli district.

The body lay with its face up. There were two bullet wounds on the left side of the head and another on the right side. Police believed the victim had been dead for five hours.

There were tattoos on the body, arms and bottom. The body wore a gold-silver ring on its right little finger and a gold ring on the left middle finger. There was 3,181 baht in cash with the body, but no identification documents.

The body wore wore jeans, white socks and a black T-shirt with the letters "ASPA" on the back. No shoes were found at the scene.

A pair of black gloves and pieces of human brain were found in front of the stall. There were bloodstains on the ground showing the track of the body being pulled into the stall.

CCTV footage showed a red Mazda car at 7.30am circling the area for several rounds before stopping at a shelter in front of the stall.

Samut Prakan police were trying to identify the victim.