Rangers find ancient painting in park

A photograph taken on Sunday shows the ancient painting found by a ranger in a rock shelter near the Kham Moei Waterfall in Nam Phong National Park, Khon Kaen. Facebook: Hin Chang Si Protection Unit

KHON KAEN: An ancient painting has been discovered by rangers inside Nam Phong National Park in Nong Ruea district.

Rangers from Hin Chang Si Protection Unit posted a picture of the ancient painting on their Facebook page on Sunday and said staff were in the area of Kham Moei Waterfall to put out forest fires.

The site is located about four kilometres away from the unit's headquarters.

After putting out the forest fire, the team were resting under a sandstone shelter and spotted the paintings. The discovery is about 700 metres away from a recently surveyed site called Ang Chad Rock.

The officials took photos of the paintings and notified officials from the Fine Arts Department.