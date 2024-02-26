Chalongrat toll fees rise

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (Exat) will increase toll rates on the Chalongrat Expressway by 5-10 baht from March 1.

Exat said the rise was in line with Thailand Future Fund conditions, which allow the charge to be increased every five years.

The increase has been held back since Sept 1 last year because of economic conditions. The last increase was 15 years ago.

From March 1, the new rates will be - four-wheel vehicles 45 baht, up from 40 baht; six-to-10-wheel vehicles, 65 baht, up from 60 baht; vehicles with more than 10 wheels, 90 baht, up from 80 baht.