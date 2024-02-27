Frenzied Finn assaults himself in Pattaya

Police take a Finnish man, 29, to a police vehicle after the agitated man repeately injured himself with a knife in an apartment room in Pattaya, Chon Buri in the early hours of Tuesday. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI: A severely agitated Finnish man who assaulted himself repeatedly with a knife, inflicting bloody cuts, was overpowered and then taken to hospital, in Pattaya early Tuesday morning.

Pattaya police and rescuers went to an apartment building in Soi Bua Khao in tambon Nong Prue of Bang Lamung district about 3.36am, responding to reports of a frenzied foreigner loudly assaulting himself inside his room. Other residents of the building were unnerved by his actions.

The agitated man, identified as Kontiainen Eeuoskari, 29, from Finland, was still inside his room on the third floor when they arrived. Loud noises were emanating from the room.

Police asked a security guard to open the door and entered the room. Shortly afterwards, they overpowered the ranting man.

Police said the man's belongings were scattered all over the room, and there were blood stains on the floor. He had knife wounds to his face and right shoulder.

The man was given first aid and then taken to hospital.

Nobody knew what drove him to go wild. He looked absent-minded and gave conflicting remarks. He was being treated at Bang Lamung Hospital.

No other people were injured. The only other damage was to property inside the room.

Police were investigating.