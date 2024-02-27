Millions of meth pills seized, driver arrested

Police unload packages containing 7.9 million meth pills from a pickup truck stopped in Chiang Dao district, Chiang Mai, on Monday. The 24-year-old driver was arrested.(Photo supplied/ Panumet Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI: A drug courier was arrested and about 8 million methamphetamine pills seized from his pickup truck at an intersection in Chiang Dao district.

Drug suppression police detained the driver, Jiraphat, 24, of Chiang Mai’s Phrao district, after 46 sacks containing 7,920,000 meth pills were found on the bed of his Chiang Mai registered pickup at Ping Khong intersection in Chiang Dao district on Monday.

Pol Lt Gen Khirisak Tantinawachai, chief of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, gave out the details on Tuesday. The suspect's full name was not released. He was handed over to local police for legal action.

Police stopped the vehicle after receiving information smugglers planned to move a cargo of drugs from the northern border to the Central Plain, he said.