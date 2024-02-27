Thai suspect in Taiwanese gang murder caught in Cambodia

A forensic police officer examines the deserted food stall where a tattooed 44-year-old Taiwanese man was found murdered, in Samut Prakan near Suvarnabhumi airport on Sunday. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

The Thai woman seen travelling with four fugitive Taiwanese gangsters accused of the tattooed-man murder in Thailand has been arrested in Cambodia.

The gang members are the prime suspects in the murder of a heavily tattooed Taiwanese man found dead in a deserted food stall near Suvarnabhumi airport on Sunday. He had been shot multiple times in the head.

Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Thana Chuwong said on Tuesday that Cambodian authorities had detained Piyanut Thammarat, 23, owner of the red Mazda car believed used to carry 44-year-old Shih Mou Chiang's body from the crime scene to where it was later discovered.

Arrangements were being made to bring Ms Piyanut back to Thailand to face charges, Pol Gen Thana said. She was the key to shedding light on the case, he said.

The Taiwanese victim was shot repeatedly in the head at a house in Lat Phlakhao area of Lat Phrao district in Bangkok. His tattooed body was dumped near the airport on Sunday.

The victim had allegedly fled Taiwan to avoid arrest for robbery and illegal possession of a firearm and was suspected of other crimes.

The murdered man had arrived at the house in Lat Plakkhao on a motorcycle about 2am on Sunday.

Police investigators said the Taiwanese suspects arrived in Thailand on Sunday, also about 2am, and allegedly murdered the victim soon after. They left the country around 5am that day, crossing into Cambodia through the Aranyaprathet border checkpoint. Ms Piyanut left with them.

The deputy police chief said the motive for the murder could be related to illegal activities. They would know more after questioning Ms Piyanut.

Three of the other suspects were believed to be still hiding in Cambodia. The fourth had reportedly travelled on to Taiwan. Taiwanese authorities were being asked to help with his arrest.

Police have detained the man who drove the van that took the five suspects to the border in Sa Kaeo province on Sunday. The man was being questioned about his involvement, but insisted he just drove the van, Pol Gen Thana said.