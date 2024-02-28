Rare panther sighted in park

A black panther is spotted near Phanoen Thung in Kaeng Krachan National Park in Phetchaburi. (Photo: Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Facebook Page)

The Department of National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) has shared on its Facebook account photos of a panther spotted near Phanoen Thung in Kaeng Krachan National Park in Phetchaburi.

Mongkol Chaipakdee, the park chief, said yesterday the images were captured by tourist Sith Naowanirut on Feb 25 while he was en route to Phanoen Thung.

The park chief said the panther appeared undisturbed by the presence of the visitor or his vehicle and that it kept wandering around the area before disappearing into the forest.

According to the DNP, there are about 10 panthers and leopards living in Bang Krang-Phanoen Thung, based on surveys over the last decade. These big cats rarely attack people and typically retreat into the forest when chanced upon.

Visitors can take videos and pictures when encountering the animals, but they are advised to remain in their vehicles and avoid blowing their horns or making any noise for their own safety.