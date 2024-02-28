Small quake felt in Mae Hong Son

A 3.4 earthquake was felt in tambon Mae Na Toeng of Pai district, Mae Hong Son, at 1.28am on Wednesday. (Photo: Earthquake Observation Division)

A small earthquake, registered at 3.4 on the Richter scale, was felt by residents of Pai district in Mae Hong Son province in the early hours of Wednesday, with four aftershocks.

The Earthquake Observation Division of the Meteorological Department reported that the quake occurred at 1.28am at a depth of three kilometres in tambon Mae Na Toeng in Pai district

Four aftershocks registered at 2.7, 2.0, 2.9 and 2.3 followed at 1.36am, 1.40am, 2.49am and 6.15am.

Residents reported noticing the tremor in tambon Mae Na Toeng and tambon Wiang Nua in Pai district. There were no reports of damage or injury.

The quake was caused by normal movement of the Wiang Haeng fault, which extends in a north-south direction, the Earthquake Observation Division said.



