New commitment to ‘decent work’ conditions

The memorandum of understanding with the International Labour Organization on the Decent Work Country Programme will be in effect until 2027. (Photo: Ministry of Labour)

The government has joined with the International Labour Organization, workers’ and employers’ groups to commit to creating positive employment conditions in Thailand.

The commitment is contained in a memorandum of understanding for the Decent Work Country Programme (DWCP) 2023-2027. It was signed on Wednesday by the Ministry of Labour, the ILO, the State Enterprise Workers’ Relations Confederation and the Employers’ Confederation of Thailand.

The programme reflects a commitment to achieve proper working conditions through collaboration and partnerships, said Oktavianto Pasaribu, deputy director of the ILO country office for Thailand, Cambodia and Laos.

The programme has three priorities, he said. First, it aims to develop the labour market amid a rapidly changing world so that it can respond to Thailand’s aspiration to become a high-level income country.

Second, the programme aims to ensure inclusive social protections and decent work for all, while also ensuring that no one is left behind. Lastly, it aims to strengthen data management, communications and the capacity to promote decent work, he said.

“I would like to reiterate the commitment of the office to provide support to achieve the priorities set up for this programme,” he said.

Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, who witnessed the signing, said the programme showed the cooperation between four stakeholders — the government, employers, employees and the UN agency — on labour-related issues.