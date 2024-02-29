Immigration Bureau refutes Indonesian woman's entry denial claims

Probe finds woman is an online vendor and made up story to create social media content

An Indonesian woman posts a clip on TikTok on her trip to Thailand that she and her husband had travelled to Thailand in January, but he was denied entry due to lack of cash. The Immigration Bureau immediately launched a probe and found that her allegations were untrue.

The Immigration Bureau has dismissed allegations made by an Indonesian woman who claimed that she and her husband were denied entry into Thailand for their honeymoon due to a cash requirement.

The woman, who recently posted a video on TikTok under the name Herjastipbkk, recounted her experience, claiming that her husband was refused entry due to insufficient cash. However, investigations revealed inconsistencies in her story.

The woman, whose name was withheld, said in the video that she and her husband travelled to Thailand in January for their honeymoon. While she successfully completed immigration procedures, her husband faced a setback as he did not have any cash on hand. Despite her attempts to withdraw money from an ATM to show the required amount, officials at the checkpoint insisted on sending her husband back.

This led her to cancel the planned honeymoon in Thailand and promptly return with her husband, opting for Japan as an alternative destination.

The video gained traction in Indonesia, amassing over 24,500 views with 1,476 comments, causing reputational damage to Thailand's tourism image, senior immigration officers said at a media briefing on Wednesday night.

Pol Maj Gen Choengron Rimphadee, commander of the Immigration Division 2 and also spokesman to the Immigration Buureau (IB), said the bureau immediately launched a fact-finding following the woman's allegations.

The investigation found that the woman had entered Thailand at Don Mueang airport on flight FD395 from Jakarta on Jan 4 this year.

According to the bureau's findings, the woman travelled alone to Thailand on Jan 4 via flight FD395 from Jakarta to Don Mueang airport, contrary to her claim of travelling with her husband. She was allowed entry and departed on Jan 16 from Suvarnabhumi airport after a 13-day stay, contradicting her TikTok post suggesting an immediate departure with her husband.

In addition, security camera footage at the airport showed she was travelling alone, said Pol Maj Gen Choengron.

Further investigation indicated that the woman frequently travelled between Thailand and Indonesia as an online vendor.

Immigration authorities suspected that the woman fabricated the story for social media content.

Representatives from the Indonesian Embassy, led by Minister Counsellor Dewi Lestari, attended the media conference. Nithi Siprae, deputy governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) for marketing communications, was also present.

During the briefing, Pol Maj Gen Choengron showed security camera footage featuring the Indonesian woman travelling alone as evidence.

He said that immigration officials prioritise entry requirements to prevent tourists from entering the country to work illegally. While a cash requirement exists, it is secondary, given the prevalent use of credit cards and e-payments.

The IB spokesman refuted the claim that denial of entry was due to a lack of substantial cash, stating that most denials were linked to failure in presenting travel plans and room bookings. Some individuals even used fake room booking documents. He highlighted concerns about Indonesian nationals being deceived into entering Thailand to work for call centre scam gangs.

The Indonesian embassy thanked immigration officials based at Don Mueang airport for their help in screening Indonesian nationals, said Pol Maj Gen Choengron.

Immigration officials are always ready to welcome Indonesian tourists, he added.