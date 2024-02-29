Australia-bound heroin worth B21m seized

A customs officer cuts open a tube of cream to reveal heroin inside. Two Australia-bound parcels containing heroin worth about 21 million baht were seized at the Suvarnabhumi airport mail centre in Samut Prakan on Wednesday. (Photo: Customs Department)

About 21 million baht worth of heroin has been seized from two Australia-bound parcels of moisturising cream tubes at the Suvarnabhumi airport mail centre.

Customs officials and officers from the Airport Interdiction Task Force (AITF) made the discovery when they examined two suspected parcels on Wednesday.

Upon opening the parcels, on which the items inside were declared as “cream”, the officers found heroin stuffed inside tubes of moisturising cream, Customs Department spokesman Phanthong Loykulnanta said on Thursday.

The drugs, weighing 7.2 kilogrammes in total, were worth about 21.5 million baht. The parcels were destined for Australia, said Mr Phanthong.

The Customs Department is working with the Office of the Narcotics Control Board and the police Narcotics Suppression Bureau to extend the investigation to find those involved in the drug smuggling.

From Oct 1 last year to Feb 29, customs officials seized 64 batches of illicit drugs worth about 351.3 million baht, according to the spokesman.

The department has instructed its officials to be on full alert for drug smuggling as traffickers employ many devious methods to bring illicit drugs out of the country without being detected.

Customs officials show heroin found stuffed inside tubes of cream. (Photo: Customs Department)