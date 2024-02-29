Fatal crash in national park

Passenger pickup carrying Thai and Russian tourists was returning from Buddha footprint festival

A passenger pickup truck lies overturned in Khao Kitchakut National Park in Chanthaburi on Thursday morning after an accident in which one passenger died. (Photo: JS100 Radio Facebook)

CHANTHABURI: One person was killed and nine others injured, including three Russian tourists, when a passenger pickup truck overturned in Khao Kitchakut National Park on Thursday.

The accident took place in the Noen Sai area in Khao Kitchakut district at 8.30am, the same day as the park’s annual Buddha’s Footprint Celebration festival, said park chief Chawin Pinkaew.

The group of 10 visitors — seven Thai and three Russian tourists — was returning from visiting the Buddha footprint.

The grey passenger pickup driven by Todsaphorn Saowaphong, 30, was found 700 metres from the Phra Bat Luang checkpoint. It was reportedly engaged in a regular shuttle service taking tourists to and from the site.

A Thai national, identified as Yuppharet Thanaporn, 28, died at the scene. The others were injured and sent to Khao Khitchakut Hospital.

The injured Russian passengers were identified as Lilila Gabdnakhmanova, 59, Ahiia Ilinava, 60, and Khammatov Almaz, 54.

The Thais are Pisit Pibulnurak, 28, Surattana Hammatov, 32, Wimol Phonudom, 23, Naruemon Phongwan, 30, Thani Apibalsri, 24, and Wachirawitch Pornthanapa, 29.

Chanthaburi governor Monsit Paisanthanawat said an initial investigation found that the accident was caused by slippery road conditions due to morning dew.

He has delegated Mr Chawin, as well as Thitikamol Sukyen, the Khao Kitchakut district chief, to work on compensation for both the dead and the injured.