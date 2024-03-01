Sutin defends use of 'One Map' system

Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang says the Royal Thai Survey Department's "One Map" system will be used by the government to resolve disagreements regarding land ownership nationwide. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The Royal Thai Survey Department's "One Map" system will be used by the government to resolve disagreements regarding land ownership nationwide, including the dispute in Khao Yai National Park, Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang says.

As chair of the One Map preparation committee, Mr Sutin said that those who disagree can always file an appeal to the Central Administrative Court.

His statement was made on Thursday following the National Park Office director Chaiwat Limlikitaksorn's announcement about his disapproval of the information provided by One Map.

Mr Sutin explained that different organisations may have been carrying different maps.

"When problems like this occur, we should come up with a single map to reach a conclusion. If you don't accept it, there is an appeal process," he said.

Mr Sutin said the One Map system created by the Royal Thai Survey Department (RTSD) is not advantageous to any particular side but has been constructed and compiled using evidence and analysis of historical and current photographs.

Jatuporn Burutpat, permanent secretary of the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry, said that he would invite Mr Chaiwat and related sectors to discuss the land border issue over the now-suspended Sor Por Kor 4-01 land right certificates on March 4.

Prayoon Insakul, the Agriculture permanent secretary; Athapol Charoenshunsa, director-general of the Department of Natural Resources, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation (DNP); and Surachai Achalaboon, chief of the Department of Royal Forest, will also join the discussion panel.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mr Chaiwat expressed his approval of RTSD's conclusion during the meeting with the Committee on National Security, Border Affairs, National Strategy, and National Reform; the Committee on Land, Natural Resources and Environment; and the Agricultural Land Reform Office (Alro).

He said the 3,000-rai disputed area is not in the so-called buffer zone as defined by the RTSD but located within the boundary of Khao Yai National Park, which had been clearly announced by a former royal decree.

Ammarit Khongkaew, acting director general of Nakhon Ratchasima Alro, also admitted during the meeting that the issuing of the land's Sor Por Kor certificates violated the regulation.

Mr Chaiwat will lead the National Anti-Corruption Commission, the secretary-general of the Alro, as well as the governor of Nakhon Ratchasima to survey the disputed land today.

The Committee on Land, Natural Resources, and Environment will also go survey the area on Monday, said Apichart Sirisoonthorn, the committee chairman.

Amnuay Intarak from the Khao Yai's Friend group said that 23 conservation groups support Mr Chaiwat's disapproval of the One Map.