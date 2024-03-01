National park closed until Sunday due to wildfire smoke

Khao Phra Wihan park says camping and overnight stays not avaliable for now

Officials inspect smoke from forest fires at Khao Phra Wihan National Park in the northeastern province of Si Sa Ket on Thursday. (Photo: Jangkhao Si Sa Ket Facebook)

Khao Phra Wihan National Park has been closed for three days due to smoke from raging forest fires billowing over the park in Si Sa Ket province.

Forest fires that broke out along the Thai-Cambodian border were spreading and sending billows of thick smoke and dust particles all over the area. The wildfires have affected tourism and wildlife, such as monkeys, bats and birds.

On Thursday evening, Si Sa Ket governor Anuphong Suksomnit visited Pha Mo E-Daeng, a cliff located on top of the national park in Kantharalak district, to follow up on the smoke situation.

Park officials, firefighters, soldiers and border patrol police with water trucks and other equipment are on alert to combat forest fires.

Authorities have ordered the temporary closure of Khao Phra Wihan National Park from Friday to Sunday due to smoke from forest fires.

The national park, on its Facebook page, announced the closure of camping sites and overnight accommodations at Pha Mo E-Daeng and Noen Nab Dao tourist areas during this period.

After inspecting the situation, Mr Anuphong said manpower and equipment from all concerned agencies have been prepared.