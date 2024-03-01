Tha Tien pier to reopen this month

Department plans to turn 29 piers along Chao Phraya into water bus stops

Tha Tien pier along the Chao Phraya River will reopen this month following renovation work. (Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The Marine Department plans to reopen Tha Tien pier in Bangkok's Phra Nakhon district this month following extensive renovations.

Marine Department director-general Kritpetch Chaichuay said on Friday his department has worked with the Crown Property Bureau to improve facilities around Tha Tien pier and the bureau’s premises.

The pier's old buildings have been replaced with new structures, designed to harmonise with the surrounding architecture. They have received approval from the committee overseeing the preservation and development of Rattanakosin and old cities.

The renovated pier will facilitate water transport on the Chao Phraya River, accommodating services such as water buses and cross-river ferries. Visitors can also enjoy scenic views of the river and take a break, said Mr Kritpetch.

The pier will have a range of facilities, including two buildings with indoor waiting areas, wheelchair ramps, parking for wheelchair users, information screens and speakers.

"The budget for the renovation was 39 million baht, and the pier will reopen in March," said the department chief.

He added that progress has been made on a project to develop 29 other piers along the Chao Phraya River into water bus stops.

Nine piers, including one at the Marine Department, Saphan Phut, Nonthaburi, Payap, Bang Pho, Tha Chang, Rajinee, Tha Tien and Sathorn, have already completed renovations.

Renovation work on Phra Pinklao, Rama V, Pakkret, Rama VII and Kiakkai piers is expected to be completed this year.

Another four — the Oriental, Thewes, Saphan Krung Thon and Kiew Kai Ka piers — are expected to be renovated next year.

The remaining piers — Ratchawong, Wat Thepakorn, Piboonsongkram 2, Wat Tuek, Tha Rod Fai, Piboonsongkram, Si Phraya, Wat Khemaphitaram, Prannok and Wat Soi Thong — are slated for completion by 2026.