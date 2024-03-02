Missing Thai man found in Osaka hospital

Online plea for help issued after man failed to show up for flight

A photo of Nitikorn Pobsuk’s brother, who finally got in touch with his family on Saturday, was shared earlier on social media after he failed to show up for his flight at Kansai Airport.

A Thai man whose disappearance in Osaka prompted an online plea for help has been located, his brother said on Saturday afternoon.

Nitikorn Pobsuk said that his brother had just contacted their mother.

“He’s currently in an emergency room at a hospital in Osaka,” Mr Nitikorn wrote on Facebook. “He’s conscious and able to follow initial instructions.”

No further details were provided.

Mr Nitikorn had posted a message earlier on Saturday on Thai in Japan, an online group for independent travellers, saying his older brother had been spotted in the Shinsaibashi area of Osaka with blonde-streaked hair, wearing shorts and dragging luggage. His name was not disclosed.

Initial efforts by Thais in the area to locate the man based on the description provided were unsuccessful.

The man was last seen by fellow travellers on Tuesday, after which he only contacted his travel mates via the Line mobile application. He was scheduled to meet them at Kansai airport in Osaka.

Checks of his mobile devices did not yield any information on his location, but his hotel, Namba Ebisu, confirmed that he had checked out on Thursday.

The man last contacted his family on a video call from the Shin-Imamiya train station but appeared confused, they said. During the call, he said he did not have any cash and needed to find an ATM. He disappeared before checking in for his flight at Kansai airport.

Several Thai people in Osaka said earlier that they were joining in the search, and the post was also translated into Japanese so local residents could assist.